The newly formed Nodaway County Emergency Services Board (NCESB) met December 11 again with the Joint 911 Oversight Board to begin their business session where the 911 board left off.

The two boards may continue to meet simultaneously for several meetings to allow for the new group to better understand the issues and challenges. City Manager Greg McDanel, who authored the agenda and other important documents for the NCESB to work through, along with other city staff members was present to allow continuity.

The main agenda item for the NCESB to address was the review of the approved budget FY2025 to contemplate the sales tax income with a fund balance, $1,197,230 equal the expected general expenses as well as contingencies incurred by the dispatch operations. Northwest Missouri Communications Manager Jessica Rickabaugh explained the expenses’ categories’ definitions. Those dozen-plus categories included personnel, which is presently two full time and seven part time individuals; contractual services, MULES, radio maintenance, fiber connection, 911 systems, office and general supplies, parts, safety and insurance of various sorts.

The governing group discussed the difference between a contract agency and a member agency. Before the discussion, the Nodaway County Ambulance District was considered a contract agency; however because the some of the district’s income comes from a property tax separate from the sales tax that was authorized by the voters in April 2024, it was agreed to beginning in 2025, the district would be a member agency joining, the City of Maryville, Maryville Police, Nodaway County, Nodaway County Sheriff Department, Nodaway County Rural Fire Departments and Northwest Missouri State University Police. At present the only contract agency would be the Worth County Ambulance Department.

The intergovernmental agreement that was also reviewed will state these distinctions. The 15- year agreement will be studied every five year for updating purposes. The agreement was not approved at this meeting as McDanel, who was the creator of the agreement, recommended an attorney review the plan before the group votes for approval.

Discussion was had about the need for a vice-chair and secretary-treasurer. The necessary election will allow for two co-signers on most documents. Due to some members of the NCESB being absent, the consensus was to table the election until the next meeting in 2025, which will again be a joint session with the 911 Oversight Board.