Seven seniors, 1 from each school in the county, earned a $1,000 scholarship with the option to renew it from the Nodaway County Cattlemen Association, February 3 during the organization’s annual roundup. This years scholarship recipients: Blair Allen, South Nodaway; Kali Redden, Jefferson; Landon Liebhart, Maryville; Rileigh Brown, Nodaway-Holt; Aydan Blackford, North Nodaway and Ella Grace, West Nodaway. Not pictured: Delanny Lee Hopper, Northeast Nodaway.