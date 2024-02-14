The Maryville Public Library is searching for adult volunteers for the Children’s Business Fair (CBF) for the steps leading up to the one-day market event.

CBF will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, March 16. It is modeled after the international Acton Children’s Business Fair. For CBF, youth, age eight to 18, create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at a one-day market on March 16.

Volunteers are needed for the business plan review session. Two sessions are planned at 5:30 and 6:30 pm, Tuesday, February 20. The review is reading over the submitted fill-in-the-blank business plans and providing feedback.

Volunteer judges are needed for the event, March 16. It will take at least two hours to complete the judging. It should start as close to opening time as possible. There will be scoring sheets and nominations are to be made for: most original business idea, highest business potential and best presentation. Awards and prizes will be awarded from 12:30 to 1 pm at the fair’s close.

The fair will be held in the gym at the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins. To volunteer or for more information, contact Youth Services Coordinator Elizabeth Argo by email youthcoordinator@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org or call 660.582.5281.