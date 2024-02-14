The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected various food establishments during January.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 18. Follow-up from last month. Only inspected items that were out of compliance on December 26, 2023.

Criticals: Some food was not being held at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: Some food was being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer, and lids were open on ingredient bins exposing them to contamination from the shelving above. There was no signage at the south kitchen handsink, and the handsink by the old ice maker. An exhaust fan was dirty and some pans/bowls had no handles used for scoops. There was no self closer on the kitchen staff restroom, damaged flooring by walk-in freezer and warewashing area and a damaged wall by the North door by the kitchen.

This inspection had one critical/priority and nine non-critical/core items. Down from three critical and 17 non-critical items at December 26 inspection. Plans to follow-up with a surprise routine inspection.

Casey’s, 1520 N Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 18

Criticals: Some damaged cans were corrected on site (COS).

Non-criticals: There was excessive frost in both of the walk-in freezers that was also starting to get on to boxes. Food integrity still safe. The Dr. Pepper and Coke cooler door had a bad gasket. The spray wand to the three-bay sink was too long. No air gap.

Jimmy Johns, 1005 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No thermometers were located inside of the coolers and the shelves were dirty in the walk-in cooler. The walls in the walk-in cooler were starting to rust.

Murphy USA, 1603 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: January 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Pop was being stored in the restroom due to freezing temps. There were no thermometers in coolers, and some dirty cans of spam and vienna sausages.

Taco Johns, 1015 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was an open box with two bags of cheese on the floor in the storeroom. The wiping cloths in the back room were not being stored in a sanitizer solution. The flooring by the deep fryer was damaged.

Trexmart, 10043 US Hwy 71, Clearmont, medium priority

Inspection date: January 25

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Several spray bottles were not labeled, and ice was bagged on site that needs local store number. There were also boxes of food on the floor of the walk-in freezer. The door to the beer cave was dragging, and not completely self closing.

McDonalds, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Kawasaki Motors, 28147 Business Hwy 71, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was some grease/grime buildup on the floor around the fryers.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Cardboard was being used to line shelving, and a bowl with no handle was being used for a scoop in cornstarch and flour bins.

Clear Creek Grill, 103 North Depot Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was an unlabeled spray bottle, and no thermometers in the fridge units. The lids were open on the dumpster, and flooring was in disrepair by the backdoor.