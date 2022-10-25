The NBA season is underway. This choropleth map is based on where the current 501 NBA roster players attended high school. Two areas in the eastern half of the U.S. (Mid-Atlantic urban core and rural midwestern states) standout as leading per capita producers of players. California leads in total production with 47 or almost 10% of the players. Professional basketball is truly an international game. 16% of NBA players are from outside the United States. Canada (12), Australia (8), France (7), Germany (6), and Spain (5) are the leading foreign producers.