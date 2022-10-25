Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/18/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to MTE and Galls; Accent Printing.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Check #81367-81389.

Requisitions: Road & Bridge to Brian Engle for reimbursement; to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: consolidated 911 expense reports for September 2022; invites from The New Nodaway Humane Society; thank yous received from a resident on road, Boys State participants.

DeAnn Davison, tourism director, City of Maryville and Stephanie Campbell Yount, tourism committee member, representing Downtown Maryville discussed the county resolution they had requested on Tuesday, that would enable the tourism committee to apply for future grants. The committee is working on a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO.) Commissioners plan to review it further and get back with Davison. Commissioners contacted other counties for additional information on their tourism resolution created. Resolution is still pending.

The commission took a call from a Grant Township landowner with questions and concerns on Road #719. The landowner requested permission to pay for gravel rock for that road. Permission was given as long is the rock is 1 ¼ inch rock.

Assessor Rex Wallace presented a concern an Independence Township resident has with Road #234. The commission will be looking at the road with the resident. A call was put to a landowner and Adam Teale.

A call was put to Larry Jacobson with questions on BRO-B074(63) bridge #295 and reviewed email from MODOT.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson who gave an update on municipal court fees.

Polk Township resident had a concern regarding a subdivision right-of-way in Polk Township.

Bob Westfall inquired about a post to put up Freedom Rock signs.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/25/2022.