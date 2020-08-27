Nancy L. (Schulte) Townsend passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family, in her own home, as the new day began. Nancy was born on March 7, 1928, on her family farm East of Maryville, to Roy and Clara (Steins) Schulte. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Tom Townsend, of the home, and their five children, Steve (Cheryl), Don (Annie) of Maryville, Ken (Peg) of Shawnee, KS, Fred, and Jane (Randy) of Kansas City. Also left behind are 13 Grandchildren and 27 Great Grandchildren, and her dedicated caregiver Eva Zeiger.

Nancy and Tom married at St. Mary’s church in Maryville on November 4, 1948, and began a deep and lasting commitment of love that would become an inspiration to everyone who knew them. She and Tom were and remain active supporters of Conception Seminary College and Conception Abbey. Often their home was filled with seminarians from the community, enjoying the welcome – and usually a platter of fried chicken!

She was a homemaker first and foremost – growing and canning, baking, or filling the freezer with homemade tamales.

When most of her friends were slowing and ready to retire, Nancy started a successful business at her kitchen table, a concept we know now as a temp agency. She operated that business, Northwest Services, for 25 years, placing more than 3000 employees in plants and businesses around Maryville. During this time she was also the bookkeeper and secretary for Tom’s business, Northwest Power Sales.

A private family mass is planned. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Townsend Family Scholarship Fund at Conception Seminary College, Conception, MO 64433.