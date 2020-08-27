Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/20/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Liquor license for Graham Street Fair and The Power House; invoice to Viebrock Sales and Service; invoice to MTE; circuit clerk’s Xerox contract; quote from MTE for COVID supplies; accounts payable, checks #76952-76962.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel; prosecuting attorney to MTE for equipment; sheriff to Graves Food, Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies for September.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Council Report for July 2020.

Documents for the general obligation road bonds were signed by the commission and the clerk for Grant Township and returned to Robert Sundell. This will be placed on the November 2020 ballot for Grant Township voters.

A call was taken from Jennifer Waller of FEMA regarding recovery scoping.

The commission reviewed a spreadsheet as presented by Kacey White, CORE Adjusting, on insurance expenses incurred by the county during the August 2019 lightning storm. The commission concurred with White’s information and agreed to close out the claim.

A call was taken regarding Southridge Road within Polk Township. The caller had concerns about whose responsibility the road is as it is part of a subdivision that is not maintained by the city of Maryville. The commission placed a call to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor. Wilson will check with the township.

The commission reviewed and signed a certification of county health ordinance: Attachment D for Wells Family Farms.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch.

The commission inspected a tube on Road #248 in Union Township, Road #894 in Hughes Township, Road #718 in Grant Township and re-construction Road #644 in Jefferson Township which was approved.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/27/2020.