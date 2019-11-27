Cheyann Marrison and Jacob Wheeler, Fairfax, announce the birth of a daughter, Mya Kay Wheeler, born Saturday, November 16 at the Community Hospital – Fairfax.

She weighed six pounds, 14 ounces and joins siblings, Damon Lambert, four, and Christopher Wheeler, six.

Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Christina Marrison, Skidmore.

The paternal grandparent is Mark Wheeler, Wichita, KS.

Maternal great-grandparents are Mike and Eileen Marrison, Fairfax and Kathy Armentrout, Elmo.

Paternal great-grandparents are Kay and Dan Gish, Tarkio.