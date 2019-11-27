Jimmey T. Meek, 57, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born October 23, 1962, in Shenandoah, IA, to James Donald Meek and Joyce Meyer Meek.

Mr. Meek’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A memorial lunch will be held at noon to 3 pm, Saturday, December 7 at the Burlington Jct. American Legion Post and a memorial celebration at 6 pm, at the 136 Highway Roadhouse Bar and Grill, Burlington Jct.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Elmo Community Betterment.

