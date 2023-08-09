The North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus, located at 601 North US Highway 71, will open to the public from 4 to 6 pm, Wednesday, August 9, for an open house.

“We are excited for the community to tour the entire campus and learn more about NCMC and the programs being offered in Savannah before classes start on August 21st,” said NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “In addition to touring the campus, faculty and staff will be available to answer questions about their programs, the technology and equipment students will use, and services available on campus.”

A ribbon cutting with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce will occur at 5:15 pm with a welcome provided by Savannah’s West Ward Alderman Keven Schneider. Additional speakers include NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC Trustee Chris Hoffman, and Endicott.

Light refreshments will be served in the main commons area; Cap’n Patch the Pirate will be available for photos, giveaways and NCMC merchandise to purchase. Items will also be collected to include in a time capsule to commemorate the completion of the campus. Guests will be asked to sign a guest book and are encouraged to bring small items or pictures to include in the capsule. Visitors on August 9 are asked to use North Arbor Street to access the north parking lot and entrance.