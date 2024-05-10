The Maryville Sculpture Walk is set to become even more captivating with the addition of two captivating sculptures by esteemed artists Jeffrey Satter and Harold Linke.

Scheduled for unveiling at Art, Rhythm & Brews, these new installations promise to enhance the city’s cultural landscape and provide residents and visitors with even more opportunities to engage with public art.

Jeffrey Satter’s “Stellar” will be located in the 400 block of North Main Street near Simply Siam, serving as a striking focal point for passersby. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, “Stellar” captures the essence of celestial beauty, inviting viewers to contemplate the vastness of the cosmos and their place within it.

Reflecting on his inspiration, Satter shares, “The word stellar means wonderful, outstanding, better than everything else. When I first designed ‘Stellar,’ I started with the stainless-steel center sphere. Stars have always intrigued me. I added the rays surrounding the center and it looked just like I hoped – a brilliant star which can be seen every night in the dark sky. I utilized black paint to replicate the night sky with the center polished sphere and the rays coming out with highlights emitting a brightness like the Northern star. I hope everyone enjoys ‘Stellar’ and takes the time to look upward on a dark night and see the amazing wonders that God has given all of us.”

Harold Linke’s “Dancing Flame,” set to grace the East Fourth Street pedestal near Willow + Elm, is an homage to the artist’s childhood memories and his evolution as a sculptor.

Linke reminisces, “As a young child, I remember sitting by campfires, mesmerized by their flowing flickering flames. So very real in their intensity and heat, yet ethereal and fleeting in their beauty. In 2008, as I contemplated changing my entire approach to sculpture, moving from classic, rough textured, elongated bronze figures into a different medium and focusing on organic forms inherent in dancers who could only communicate with their gestures and movements. I remembered those flames of the campfires of my youth. ‘Dancing Flame’ is the foray into how simple a dance can be. Can a flame dance? And when it does, can we snap an image of it or do we walk around, moving with the flame’s beguiling dance? Viewers are invited to twirl and swirl as they enjoy the glowing white surface and recover those joyful moments in their own lives.”

The addition of these two sculptures not only enriches the Maryville Sculpture Walk but also reflects the city’s commitment to fostering a vibrant arts scene.

“We are delighted to welcome ‘Stellar’ and ‘Dancing Flame’ to the Maryville Sculpture Walk,” said Kim Mildward, design committee chair. “These stunning artworks exemplify the creativity and talent of their respective artists, and we are confident that they will be cherished by residents and visitors alike.”

In addition to the two new sculptures, the Maryville Sculpture Walk will see three new sculptures that are set to be added later in May, further enriching the experience for art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. The sculpture program is funded by Art, Rhythm & Brews, slated for 6 to 9 pm, May 11. To purchase tickets for Art, Rhythm, & Brews visit the Downtown Maryville website: downtownmaryvillemo.com/ tickets.