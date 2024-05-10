The Maryville High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th Class Reunion June 18 and 19.

The agenda includes: Tuesday, June 18, Meet and Mingle from 5 to 11 pm, at the Maryville Country Club; Wednesday, June 19, Picnic at noon at Host Lions Shelter House, Mozingo Lake; then dinner at Mozingo Lake Conference Center, 5 pm, social hour and 6:30 pm, dinner.

The organizers need assistance locating the following classmates: Phyllis Adams, Judy Allen, Donna Chestnut, Maureen DeVooght, Pat Donahue Frear, Sharon Grasty, Margaret Hall, Wendell Hughes, Jean Hunt Jackson, Laura Kay, Reada Kessler, Judy Owens, Carolyn Roberts, Jim Scheer, Judy Stevens, Marilyn Umbenhower, Margaret Walk, Margaret Casteel, Rose Ann Dewhirst, Judy Gilbert, Barbara Harr Logan, Nancy Kidd, Jim Quinn, Leonard Stephens, Pat Wermelskirshen.

If anyone has current contact information for any of the above persons, contact Bob Westfall at: robertwestfall1964@gmail.com.