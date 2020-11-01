Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists 6 to 9 pm, Tuesday, November 10.

Participants can attend in person or through Zoom, says Joe Koenen, MU Extension agriculture business specialist and longtime presenter on farm leases.

“Open communication is the key,” Koenen says. “Communication helps landlords and tenants find a middle ground for leases and helps both parties understand their responsibilities and rights.”

Topics include current rental rates and trends, items to include in a lease, terminating a lease, recreational leases, and crop and livestock share arrangements.

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes average cash rental rates for farm, forage and pasture ground each September. MU Extension studies rates every three years.

Ten MU Extension offices will be open for those who wish to attend in person or do not have reliable internet access, Koenen says. Locally, the event will be in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 North Market St., first floor meeting room east entrance. With CDC guidelines in place, in-person class sizes are limited. Instructors at each site will provide an opportunity for attendees to interact with presenters.

For details and registration, go to extension.missouri.edu and search for “farm lease.”