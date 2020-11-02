Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 15 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• 1165 confirmed cases; 113 probable cases

• 220 active cases

• 1048 released from isolation

• 55 total hospitalizations

• 6 current hospitalizations

• 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

• 4 females and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

• 4 males between 30-39 years of age

• 1 female between 40-49 years of age

• 1 male between 50-59 years of age

• 1 female between 60-69 years of age

• 2 females between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.