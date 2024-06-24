Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the results of the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s 2024 annual school bus inspection program.

Missouri’s 2024 school bus inspection results are as follows:

• school buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection, 10,055

• school buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection, 895

• school buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection, 410

Buses with identified defective components require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s), and re-inspection and a return to service by patrol personnel prior to further usage in transporting passengers.

A total of 262 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award for 2024. During the 2024-2025 school year, 4,931 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.

“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals statewide, the successful inspection of 11,360 school buses occurred in accordance with Missouri revised state statutes,” said Olson. “The patrol, Missouri schools, and private pupil transportation companies share the common goal of keeping our school children safe while they travel on school buses.”

Locally the county’s school district’s bus fleets received these scores.

Jefferson C-123, five buses, 20.0 percent approved, 80.0 percent defective, 0.0 percent out of service.

Maryville R-II, 18 buses, 94.4 percent approved, 5.6 percent defective, 0.0 percent out of service.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII, four buses, 75.0 percent approved, 25.0 percent defective, 0.0 percent out of service.

North Nodaway R-VI, seven buses, 57.1 percent approved, 42.9 percent defective, 0.0 percent out of service.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, six buses, 33.3 percent approved, 33.3 percent defective, 33.3 percent out of service.

South Nodaway R-IV, six buses, 100.0 percent approved, 0.0 percent defective, 0.0 percent out of service.

West Nodaway R-I, four buses, 75.0 percent approved, 25.0 percent defective, 0.0 percent out of service.