The day started off with a community breakfast where the Jefferson students had the experience of serving others. They cooked, cleaned, served and socialized with the many people that showed up. Due to the generous donations from our breakfast customers, the students were able to donate $211 to the Stanberry Ministry Center, which serves the Tri-C community. At the end of the day, while in Stanberry, the students stopped at Tastee-Freeze for a cold treat.