Maryville Parks and Recreation board members learned the January FY2022 revenues were the best MPR has seen in the last four years during the February 21 meeting.

Revenues are up $38,000 excluding the Rickard Trust funds while expenses were also up approximately $5,400 due to equipment purchases and the minimum wage increase.

It was also noted that fees and services are up as activity participation continues to be strong.

Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood reported increases in January 2022 from January 2021 including MCC class participation up 47 percent, membership revenues up 37 percent and active memberships up 10 percent.

The board approved the financial report and the January 17 minutes.

Staff Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain: the Youth Soccer Clinic has begun with over 60 participants learning from Coach Marc Gordon and the Northwest women’s soccer team; Youth Spring Soccer registration runs through March 11 and games will tentatively start in early April; Youth Baseball/Softball registration runs through March 18 and games will tentatively start mid-May; Men’s Adult Slo-Pitch Softball registration starts March 21 and goes through April 8 with games to begin in late April.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison: upcoming events include Women’s Craft Night on March 18, Mommy/Daughter Night on March 21 and an all-female Murder Mystery on March 30 at Backyard Vine and Wine.

Rockwood: Fitness Class “Frenzy” for February has been successful with multiple new fitness classes and times; working with Mosaic to reschedule the Health and Fitness Fair that was postponed in January.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith: the southwest rooftop unit had a cracked heat exchanger and has been repaired; preparing for the Annual Safety Inspection by city inspection and fire department.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew: the new bleachers have been assembled and placed at the Beal Park ballfields; maintenance staff attended the MPRA Maintenance Rodeo in January in St. Joseph and finished 2nd out of eight teams with Tyler Peve placing 1st in the Zero Turn Mower Course and Brenden Pedersen placing 2nd in the Back-Pack Blower Course.

Director Jeff Stubblefield: two new treadmills have been ordered as well as some weights and other items with an anticipated delivery date of late April or early May; meeting with NWMSU, Mozingo and MPR staff to collaborate on some special events and programs; will be attending the MPRA Annual Conference March 1 to 4 in Springfield with Fergison and Rockwood; will serve as the president of MPRA for 2023.

The board approved to enter a closed session for the purpose of personnel.

The next meeting will be March 21.