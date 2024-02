Maryville Parks and Recreation is looking for responses to their aquatic feasibility study.

The survey is currently live at surveymonkey.com/r/ maryvilleaquatic until March 6. The link can also be found on all MPR social media platforms and MPR website. The survey details preferences for a future new swimming facility, including the potential of an indoor facility. According to MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield, the public’s feedback is vital in taking the next steps on the project.

“The information provided by the survey respondents will be vital for Water’s Edge in developing the feasibility study and the final report to the MPR Park Board and community,” Stubblefield said.