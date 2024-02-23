By Morgan Guyer

The Girls Class 1 District 16 tournament tipped off at Stanberry High School on February 19, and three Nodaway County schools saw action.

Northeast Nodaway started the evening with a match-up against Stanberry, beginning slowly against the Bulldogs, and trailing 16-25 at halftime. The third quarter was a much different story for the Lady Jays, as the outside shots began falling and Northeast Nodaway was able to take the lead back from Stanberry. Junior Hadley DeFreece came up big time, making three straight threes in the second half to give her team the lead. Northeast Nodaway would go on to win 51-47.

In the second game of the night, Nodaway Valley girls faced off against Worth County. The Thunder came in as the two seed, coming off the back of a successful regular season. After a slow start for Nodaway Valley, they were able to show their dominance, going on to win 54-16.

In the final game of the night, North Nodaway fell to Rock Port 39-43 as the Mustangs had their season come to an end. North Nodaway came in as the six seed, and underdogs to a solid Rock Port team. Although North Nodaway was able to keep the game close, it was not enough.