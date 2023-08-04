Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/27/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to MEI Total Elevator Solutions for annual service; invoice to CSG Forte, Walker Body Shop & Towing, LLC and Reeves-Wiedeman Company.

Requisitions: Janitor to MTE for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission report for Evergy Missouri West.

Called Maryville Glass and Lock regarding doors for Courthouse and called Jason Brown Roofing regarding the roof at the Administration Center.

Called a resident of Green Township regarding a 911 address change that was presented by Rex Wallace, assessor. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Josh McKim, director of Nodaway County Economic Development, met with the commission to discuss housing and Missouri Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC.) Also present: Engle.

The township resolution for the road use agreement for White Cloud Township was signed and returned to Anna Kimbrell, attorney Husch Blackwell for Mullin Creek Development for Acciona Energy.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected two tubes on Road #212 in Union Township, Roads #951 and #946 in Grant Township and a tube on Road #64 in Atchison Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Discussed insurance and supplemental insurance for 2024. A time was scheduled to have a representative from Monica Patton Insurance come at 9 am, Tuesday, August 8 and a message was left with Arnold Insurance to set a time to discuss supplemental insurance. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

The commission, along with Wallace and Jenkins met with McKim and Lisa Macali from Nodaway County Economic Development, to discuss the process of amending the Nodaway County Ordinance to add NAICS (North American Industry Code Standards) legally. County Attorney, Ivan Schrader, is working on the amendment for review.

Put a call in to Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction, regarding road rock. Spoke with Roger Florea, Hopkins Township, to relay rock information to him.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/3/2023.