Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/10/23. The motion passed.

Checks: #82932-83000.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Security Transport Services for prisoner transport; road and bridge to Consumers Oil Company for vehicle maintenance and repair; coroner to Forensic Medical for autopsy service.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: closeout letter for CDBG Project 18-PF-07; letter from State Historic Preservation Office on Project Number 021-NO-23.

Called Maryville Glass and Lock regarding the east set of doors at the Administration Center and the keying of locks for the new doors at the Courthouse.

Hughes Township Trustee Patrick Lewis stopped in to discuss the quarry and rock availability. A call was put in to Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction regarding the Graham Quarry timeline for rock.

Attended a zoom meeting with Christina Romero, Verkada on security, cameras, door access, etc.

Polk Township Road Supervisor Mark Wilson, stopped in to discuss Road #606 improvements concerning MoDOT Right-of-Way.

Bridget Kenny, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, set up a time to meet with the commissioners at 2 pm, Thursday, August 17 to discuss an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund request.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor, met with Josh McKim from Nodaway County Economic Development to review the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) amended ordinance and discuss.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected newly installed doors at the Courthouse.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/17/2023.