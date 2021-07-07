The Maryville Park and Recreation (MPR) board decided to keep the same officers for the year during the June 21 meeting.

President Jeff Ferguson led the reorganization of the board officers with Zach Wray, vice president, and Rachelle Wilmes, secretary.

The financial report noted the year to date numbers are comparable to pre-COVID. Sales tax revenues continue to be strong with fees and services seeing an increase. Expenses are up with minimum wage increases and additional capital improvement items purchased.

The board voted to replace a mower and trailer, to cost $13,000, due to its age.

The annual report to the city council was presented and supported by all in attendance.

Reports

Monica Ottman, recreation supervisor, told of completion of T-Ball and machine pitch games, youth baseball and softball end of season tournaments will be completed by July 1, Sizzlin Hoops will be done by mid-July, Slammin Volleyball is a new program this year to start in July, youth wrestling camp registration continues and the camp will be held in July with a takedown tournament to follow, men’s slow pitch softball end of season tournament began, adult sand volleyball continues through mid-July, adult co-ed softball begins with eight teams registered. She also noted there are plans for a fall men’s softball league and possible fall youth baseball/softball league again like last year.

Bailey Fergison, special events marketing manager, shared the first Paint & Sip, partnered with Backyard Vine & Wine, had 24 participants. Over 200 families attended the Kids Day in the Park June 11, but due to weather it was moved to the community center as was the first Movie in the Park.

Maggie Rockwood, facilities supervisor, spoke about pump issues at the aquatic center, weekend private parties are almost completely booked as are group swim lessons and water aerobics. Private swim lessons have started. The community center fitness class attendance has been strong. The outdoor stadium workouts have been averaging 10 participants and will continue throughout the summer.

Steve Griffith, facility maintenance supervisor, reported the Ability KC work program has started with four teens working four days a week.

Kavin Dew, parks maintenance supervisor, spoke of ongoing mowing, trimming and preparing ball fields, maintaining the shelters and restrooms and helping to maintain the Thomson Splash ‘n Play.

Jeff Stubblefield, director, shared that after completing the “walk the parks” tour, the next step would be to prioritize the next steps at the July meeting. He also talked about election facts noting, the sales tax issue requires a simple majority, a property tax levies requires 2/3 majority, the total sales tax for parks allowed is ½¢ while the MPR sales tax currently is ⅛¢ with no sunset, the Mozingo Park Event Center is also 1/8¢ with a 20 year sunset, so that leaves ¼¢ available.

The next meeting is scheduled for at 5:15 pm, Monday, July 19.