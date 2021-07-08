Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Scott Walk, associate commissioner, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/1/2021. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve closed session minutes dated 7/1/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Accounts payable: Checks #78801-78825.

Approved: Liquor licenses for Hy-Vee Stores, Inc., Mozingo Lake Golf Course and Maryville Country Club.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West, Inc., letter from prosecuting attorney on new hire.

Patton submitted the June expense and revenue budget reports for review.

The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Walker, Walk, Patton, Lisa Nickerson and Rex Wallace. Officeholders gave updates on activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be October 5. Also in attendance: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

• According to Wallace, his office has been busy with informal hearing for the Board of Equalization (BOE) process. One has moved on and through the BOE hearing process and four are still in the process of moving toward the hearing process. Wallace reported that the carnival folks will be in town next Sunday for the fair. Wallace gave updates on the fair process and stated that an ATM will be in the lobby during the fair.

• Nickerson’s office has been filing a great deal of deeds and is continuing to work on back filing and the annual recorder’s association will be held in August.

• Patton gave information on the upcoming August election and stated her office is busy with the initial assessed valuation reports.

• Commission discussed the road and bridge crews working ahead of schedule on projects. The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, will be traveling with a representative of the White Cloud wind project today to begin working up a punch list for roads that need work done before turning back over to the townships. Walker reported that the county is still working with FEMA on the denial of the bridge replacement and thanked Wilson of the Nodaway News Leader for the article that helped move things to the next level. Walker reported on the Historical Preservation project for the Courthouse.

The commission, along with E. Walker, met with Rob Chauves and Matthew Saville of Enel to drive the roads within the White Cloud wind project footprint to work up a punch list of areas of concern.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was taken from a citizen that reported a found 911 sign and reported a stop sign missing at an intersection.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 7/8/2021.