On Saturday, August 21, the Watson 9 Foundation will be hosting the first Watson 9 Junior Golf Championship.

This event is for boys and girls, ages 10 to 18, competing by age groups. In keeping with the theme and spirit of honoring our Veterans, the Watson 9 Foundation will be partnering with “Folds of Honor”, a charitable organization that funds the education of children whose parents gave the ultimate sacrifice to service for their country.

If a person or organization would like to contribute, checks should be made to “Folds of Honor” and sent to Nodaway Valley Bank; attention/ Watson 9 Foundation.

Late entry forms are still being accepted for junior golfers wishing to participate in this event.