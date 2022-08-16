August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is proud to employ two active and engaged International Board of Lactation Consultant caregivers. For years, Mosaic has hosted Mothering Mondays for breastfeeding mothers to feed and weigh their baby to learn their milk intake, find support, ask questions, learn healthy living tips and more.

It takes a village

Mosaic’s certified lactation consultants, Emily Gockel, RN, IBCLC, and Caitlin Korthanke, RN, IBCLC, are passionate about helping moms navigate their breastfeeding journey. They like to celebrate milestones, mothers’ success stories and the supporters who cheered them on.

“Breastfeeding takes a lot of work for the mother and a lot of support from her village,” Korthanke says. “National Breastfeeding Month highlights the importance of normalizing breastfeeding, supporting mothers who choose to breastfeed and encouraging continued research into ways we, as health care providers, can better support them.”

Encouraged and supported throughout the journey

Both want women to know their journey does not end after delivery. Mosaic caregivers are here to support them and their families for years to come. “I think that providing basic breastfeeding support is really the least we can do,” said Gockel. “Mothers go through so many challenges during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. They deserve to be encouraged and supported as they navigate the trials to meet their feeding goals.”

Free support for community members and their littles

Mothering Mondays is open to the public and covers the following topics: latching and positioning techniques, breast pump issues or concerns, weighted feeds to see how much the infant is taking in at the breast, how much to send to daycare in bottles based on feeding intake and possible nursing issues. This group is not exclusive to breastfeeding mothers.

Combination feeders or bottle-fed families are welcome to discuss other feeding or weight concerns.

This class is free of charge and is a judgment-free zone.

“The community deserves the best support in feeding their little ones,” Korthanke said.

Mothering Mondays occurs from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, every Monday at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville in the Clinic Conference Room. For questions, please contact our certified lactation consultants at 660.562.5393 or 660.562.2525.