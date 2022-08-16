Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/9/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Additions and Abatements for June and July 2022.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: 81051-81082.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: P3 Broadband Competition email.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave the commission an update on a meeting he had with an IAMO representative on right of ways.

J & S Cleaning to clean hallway floors at the Administration Center. Dates are as follows: third floor: weekend of August 20-21, scrub and wax, first floor: weekend of August 27-28, strip and wax; second floor: weekend of September 3-4, strip and wax.

Also discussed air conditioner issues at the Courthouse. Tammy Carter, human resources director, was asked to touch base with Sleek Creek to schedule a time to come look at the issue.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates called in to discuss an email sent on the fairground feasibility study.

Spoke with Alan Wiederholt, Washington Township, regarding Road #1033, .25 mile and #1034, .50 mile. Both of these roads have been added to the Reconstruction Maintenance List for 2022. The commission asked for work on the approach to be completed prior to rocking the road.

Brian Rose and Alice Riding, representatives of Gallagher Insurance, met with the commission and other county officials/staff. Items discussed were the pharmacy program, the Blue Cross Blue Shield app and online tools. Rose and Riding responded to pre-submitted questions and reviewed the benefit summary and member guide and discussed the upcoming year renewal process. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kevin Hartman, Lindsey Aley, Austin Hann, Engle, Angie Cordell and Carter.

Merlin Atkins, The Ministry Center, stopped in to ask about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

An inspection was made of Road #465 in Polk Township; Road #508 in Green Township and a completed bridge that was replaced with double tubes on Road #214 in Union Township.

Les Linville, Monroe Township, came in to discuss Road #802 and #803 being added to the CART Rock list as the windmill company had worked on it and improved it. These two roads will be added to the list for 2023. Linville had also inquired about Bridge #805.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/16/2022.