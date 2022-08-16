At the August 9 Burlington Jct. City Council meeting, the tax levy for all taxable property for 2023 was set at $5 for each $100 of assessed value, to be used for general purposes and maintaining, resurfacing and drainage improvements for city streets.

A tax rate public hearing was held before the scheduled meeting. No citizens were in attendance to voice their opinion.

City Clerk Melissa Cook presented the financial report to the board. The city is up $8,000.

Maintenance foreman Scott Conn presented his report to the council. Conn wanted to make it clear that city staff is not using the city lawn mower for their personal lawns. The streets have been worked on, with some of the bad spots being ripped up and rebuilt. Old asphalt was used for some pothole patching, and ditch work was done.

The city skid-steer is currently not working. The council discussed getting someone in as soon as possible to see what is wrong with it. Discussions were also held on potentially getting a new one at some point. City leaders will need to look at getting either tracks or tires. Councilmembers Brian Hunt and Jim Meyer both mentioned how tracks will struggle on asphalt and during snowfall. Tracks are also more expensive than tires. Council will re-evaluate after they see what is wrong with the current one.

The council then moved into closed session to discuss employees.