The official ribbon cutting of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville drew a larger-than-expected crowd for the program in the front hallway of the hospital preceding the blustery outside event.

Mosaic Life Care CEO Dr. Mark Laney, MD, introduced the new president of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Nate Blackford, who most of the audience knew as Jim and Beverly’s son since he is a Maryville native.

Blackford, a graduate of Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University, has worked with Cerner Corporation, Kansas City, and then at the Northwest Medical Center, Albany, which recently was also purchased by Mosaic Life Care.

Blackford spoke of continuing the heritage of the Maryville healthcare facility which takes seriously the care for the patient, staff and community which the SSM facility had given for 125 years. Both he and Laney explained the Mosaic culture of servant leadership where the needs of the patient comes first, noting that will be the system’s “true north.”

Blackford quoted directly from the Maryville hospital laboratory director, Joni Jensen, during the employee orientation: “My whole life I’ve cared about people and this hospital has helped me fulfill my life’s mission. I’ve always felt a strong sense of purpose of making a difference in the life of others. I want to carry that with me now in this transition and never lose sight of it.”

Both leaders also said the plan will be to keep patients at the Maryville facility when it is appropriate and safe instead of transporting them to St. Joseph.

Blackford prescribes to the idea Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville will provide – “the right care at the right time at the right place.”

“Innovation will come,” said Blackford, “while the high quality of healthcare will continue.”

He said there will be expanded opportunities with the possible growth of the Maryville hospital including additional orthopedic and surgery services.

Both leaders shared their hopes to elevate the offerings through expanding the partnerships between Northwest Missouri State University, the city of Maryville, Nodaway County government and the business community.

“We see Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville being able to have shared goals and initiatives of healthcare and wellness with all of the region,” said Blackford.