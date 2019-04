Carol Cathleen Crabtree, 64, Rock Port, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City.

Funeral services were Thursday, April 18, at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Interment was in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be made to the Rock Port Nutrition Center.

Online condolences may be left at minterfuneralchapels.com.