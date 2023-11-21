Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Sharla Abbott, LPN, Mosaic Specialty Care – West, was honored with The DAISY® Award for Extraordinary Nurses on November 8.

Abbott was recognized by a patient’s family member for providing exceptional care. Her nomination reads: “I would like to nominate Sharla Abbott for the DAISY Award. Sharla has always taken the best possible care of my family, but she has gone way above and beyond for us lately. My mom ended up with a compression fracture of her spine. Sharla has been a Godsend to help us keep mom’s prescriptions current and I don’t know what we would have done without her. When we first were prescribed the C2 pain med, Sharla was instrumental in finding out that Hy-Vee, our usual pharmacy, didn’t carry this med and that we would have to purchase them from Rogers Pharmacy. Sharla let me know the price, the quantity we would get and that they were ready to pick up at Roger’s. My mom isn’t the best to remember to tell me when she needs a refill. One day she texted me and said, “I have two pain pills left. Can you get more?” Being a pharmacist, I knew that you need to give your provider many days to refill any Rx, let alone a C2. But, Sharla, being the rock star that she is, was able to get my mom more pills that very day. Sharla went above and beyond to get another physician to sign and send my mom’s Rx to the pharmacy. I truly do not know what we would have done without these pills. This is a caregiver who truly goes above and beyond. And I’m sure she treats all her patients this same way. Sharla is absolutely a phenomenal nurse and is so very caring and accommodating to our family. She makes sure to keep us posted on any progress and updates. Mom is now scheduled for a kyphoplasty, and Sharla made this happen. Sharla also made sure that the appointment was on my day off so that I could be with my mom and dad during the procedure. We are so blessed to have Sharla in our lives!”

The DAISY Award is part of the national DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The nonprofit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and fellow caregivers. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Mosaic to receive The DAISY Award. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

DAISY nominations can be found throughout the organization on most floors, near elevators and at various clinics. Forms can also be found at nurse stations, in waiting areas and in admission packets. To place a nomination online, complete the form on the Mosaic website at myMLC.com/daisy.