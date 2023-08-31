Calling all artists to enter artwork for consideration in The Art Experience at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany.

Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to create and submit artwork. Theme is artist’s choice. Most media will be considered; however, due to limitations of the venue, video and performance art cannot be accommodated.

Albany artist Sherri Hogue said that she looks forward to submitting her work to the next instillation of The Art Experience.

“I love sharing my artwork and my time with others because it gives me the satisfaction that I am helping others in some small way,” Hogue said.

Deadline to submit artwork and entry form is Friday, September 15.

The experience patients, visitors and caregivers have within the Mosaic Medical Center – Albany walls is always a primary focus. The foundation hopes to enhance that experience with the addition of original, inspiring, and healing art.

To learn more about The Art Experience, please contact Laura Almquist, community relations ambassador, 660.726.1262 or laura.almquist@mymlc.com.