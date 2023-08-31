Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/24/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Steve’s Janitorial & Maintenance Service, MTE, Snyder & Associates and Maryville Glass and Lock (ARPA.)

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: South Main Corridor update.

Returned a call to Cody Linville, Green Township board member, to discuss CART rock.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity.

Walker gave an update from Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, regarding the expenses incurred when doing non-wellness blood draws. Also present: Engle.

The commissioners discussed the roof of the Administration Center. A call was put in to Cornerstone Roofing to discuss estimated time to repair as well as the Courthouse porch roofs. Met with a representative from Andrew Tuck Pointing at the Courthouse to discuss the tuck-pointing project. An estimate will be sent.

Reviewed an Application for Placement of Utility/Facility within Right-of-Way for Squan on behalf of Brightspeed Communications. A call was put in to Ashlee Evans, system specialist with Squan to discuss the application. The application was approved by the commission and returned to Evans.

Put a call in to Roger Florea, Hopkins Township trustee, to discuss CART rock roads.

Spoke with Richard Stringer, Union Township trustee regarding Road #208 and #209. Returned a call to a landowner regarding these roads.

Discussed Senate Bill 190 with a county resident.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, called in to discuss documents for BRO-074(65) and Bridge #295.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected tubes on Road #1080 in Polk Township and Road #727 in Grant Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A message was left for Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, to contact the commission.

A call was put in to Carr Tuck Pointing to line up an inspection of the Courthouse.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported that her office is going to do a test run for Jury Duty payments via a debit card. Jenkins also gave a report of the tax sale that took place on August 28.

Adam Stratton, Acciona Energy director of solar development, met to discuss the development agreement and timeline for a solar project, Mullin Creek, in Nodaway County. Also present: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/31/2023.