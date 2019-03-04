Mosaic Life Care has named Nate Blackford as its new president for Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville effective April 1 when Mosaic assumes operations of the hospital in Maryville.

Blackford was most recently the vice president and chief operating officer of MPact Health in Parkville, where he played a key leadership role in the creation and development of a multi-state clinically integrated network of physicians, clinics and hospitals. Before that, Blackford served as the vice president and chief operating officer of Northwest Medical Center in Albany, where he directed a broad range of clinical departments and administrative services.

“Nate is a great fit for our medical center in Maryville, and we are excited for this new chapter to begin,” Mark Laney, MD, Mosaic CEO, said. “Nate is well-known in the Maryville community and has strong ties there. We look for him to build on the great foundation currently in place, and his background and expertise fit perfectly for this important leadership role.”

Along with working at Northwest Missouri State University as the former director of Strategic Research and Planning, Blackford held various leadership positions with Cerner Corporation.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and his Master of Business Administration from Northwest Missouri State University.

“Nate certainly understands Maryville and the surrounding communities. Patients and caregivers can expect that the healthcare needs of the community will be met, ensuring the long-term future of the hospital,” Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Medical Center President Brady Dubois said. “His background and wide range of expertise in the healthcare field make him a natural fit for this position.”

In his new role as president, Blackford is responsible for the growth and management of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and its affiliated medical group and outpatient services.

To learn more about Mosaic Life Care, visit myMosaicLifeCare.org