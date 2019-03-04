The Jefferson board of education met February 25 to handle the school district’s business:

• Approved the consent agenda after adding Kenzie Edwards as track coach.

• Authorized the purchase of accounting software from Software Unlimited to be done in August or November at a cost of $7,200 setup and an annual fee of $4,570.

Reports

High School Principal Charley Burch told the attendance for the month was 98.35 percent and he detailed the various activities the students had participated in such as scholar bowl which finished the season six wins and three losses.

Elementary Principal and Superintendent Tim Jermain reported 97.16 percent attendance, the local tax collection rate, legislative update with school vouchers, charter schools and tax assessment of wind turbines being the topics and the weight room is finished with an estimated cost of $20,000. He also explained the student calendar for the next year will be calculated by hours attended not days and reviewed the APR.

The board went into closed session for personnel concerns. They came back into open session and approved contracts to probationary teachers: Linda Scott, Jane Walter, Courtney Wolf, Bill Meiners and Rachel Denne.

The board also approved an indefinite contract to Cree Beverlin, renewed the high school principal contract with Burch and a $250 stipend to Korby Ford.