Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees announces Mike Poore, FACHE, will serve as Mosaic’s chief executive officer (CEO) beginning immediately.

Poore has served as interim CEO since March 2022.

“Mike was our unanimous choice for this position,” says Serena Naylor, board chair. “As interim, he quickly became an exceptional leader for our system. Mike has proven results from his decades of CEO hospital experience with his servant-leadership style. We look forward to Mike taking Mosaic to the next level in healthcare.”

“As interim CEO, I quickly fell in love with Mosaic and the communities we serve. This is a strong system with some of the best physicians, nurses and caregivers I’ve ever witnessed offering amazing care to patients,” said Poore. “Mosaic’s financial stability and the partnerships between communities is unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’ve worked across the country, and this is where I want to be.”

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville President Nate Blackford performed the introduction activities for Poore at the Maryville facility. Blackford noted the Mosaic purchase of the St. Francis Hospital is in its third year of transition. The Maryville community has had a hospital for over 128 years.

Poore, while serving as the interim CEO this spring, had reviewed the Maryville facility goals with local and St. Joseph leadership. He said his style of leadership is to give the leaders the tools, knock down any barriers and basically “get out of the way.”

He did hint there could be some expansion of services at the Maryville hospital in the future that may include the “dusting off of old plans.” He also noted with the affiliation of Mayo Clinic, there is “world class care” available with Mosaic.

Some of the challenges he identified were head winds of the supply chain, labor costs and other items creating budget constraints; however the system has the “treasury to make it through tough times.”

Poore recently served as interim CEO for Fauquier Health in Virginia. He was also the interim CEO for numerous health systems through LifePoint Health, a diversified health care delivery network. Poore has more than 20 years of experience as a CEO and more than 30 years experience in healthcare.

Caregivers throughout the Mosaic system participated in the interview process as well. Poore attended numerous events in Maryville as well as St. Joseph and Albany on June 2 and June 3 to become better acquainted with Mosaic caregivers and community members. He noted during the Maryville press conference, he wanted to meet the caregivers, who are the “people putting their hands on patients everyday.”