Shirley Ann Cockayne, 86, Overland Park, KS, formerly of Maryville, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Garden Terrace, Overland Park.

She was born April 1, 1936, in Parnell, to Leslie David and Hazel Stephenson Frampton. She was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School.

On January 9, 1958, she married Clifford “Cliff” Cockayne in Maryville. He preceded her in death July 26, 2013.

A prayer service was held Tuesday, June 14 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

