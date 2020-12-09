Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 15 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The 15th death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 80-89 years of age.

 1858 confirmed cases; 275 probable cases

 233 active cases

 1885 released from isolation

 126 total hospitalizations

 9 current hospitalizations

 15 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 19-19 years of age

 2 females and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 2 females between 40-49 years of age

 2 females between 50-59 years of age

 3 females between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.