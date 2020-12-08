Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/1/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: temporary liquor license to Backyard Vind & Wine, LLC for Saturday, December 5; invoice to McBride, Lock and Associates, LLC; invoice to Nodaway County Economic Development; invoice to Heartland Drone Company; invoices to MOPERM insurance for FY2021. Accounts Payable checks #77594-77619.

Requisitions: road and bridge to Brian Engle for uniform reimbursement; county clerk to Elkins-Swyers for supplies; sheriff to Sirchie for equipment and supplies; to Best Buy for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Missouri State Auditor’s office acknowledging receipt of 2020 amended budget, letter from city of Maryville regarding Category 1-Extreme Risk/Seventh Emergency Order, MOPERM policies and invoices for FY2021.

A call was put to Garry Apple with Evergy to set up a site visit for the restaking power lines at Road #353.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects and set up a time for Steve Napple, team lab at 1 pm, December 10.

A call was put to the Missouri Department of Public Safety to discuss elevator inspections. The inspections and open violations certificate for the courthouse was signed/returned. A call was also put in to Darren Farnan with United Fiber to discuss an Administration Center elevator phone issue. A service ticket was opened to repair.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, brought in the advertisements for signature and gave status updates on Bridge #0514001, #0086002, #0956002, #0614022, #098807 and #0727005. A bid advertisement will be put out with a closing date for sealed bids being at 11 am, January 5, 2021.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to review the CARES Act Funds applications for phase three of the small business grants and additional requests from taxing entities that she has received to date. Jenkins ran through funds spent/funds available with the commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Public Administrator Elect Dee O’Riley visited with the commission about expected legal services, furniture, equipment and software expenses for FY2021. Furniture, equipment and software were approved. Patton touched base with MTE to move forward on the purchase of furniture and equipment. O’Riley will contact SEM Applications, Inc. to start the process of purchasing the software and acquiring training.

The commission inspected road conditions on Road #25 in Lincoln Township.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 12/8/2020. The motion passed.