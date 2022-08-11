The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.

The STIP makes available $10 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years, making it the state’s largest program. This includes $100 million from the governor’s rural route program, which will address low volume roads in FY 2023. Of the remaining $9.9 billion, the STIP details $7.65 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $1.5 billion each year over each of the next five years.

“Just a few years ago, our 2016 STIP made available a fraction of this program with only $2.6 billion,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “The new STIP, our largest to date, is quite an achievement that has taken the collective efforts of policymakers, state leaders and the leadership of the commission, which has held firm on the need for resources to do the projects our citizens expect us to do. By working with planning partners across the state and listening to the needs of the communities we serve, we’ve made these plans to take care of this massive system.”

The program details a focus on preventive maintenance improvements to Missouri’s nearly 34,000 miles of roads and 10,400 bridges. The draft STIP was released in May for public review, and MoDOT received 317 comments.

In Nodaway County, there are six projects in total for the 2023-27 years. The first projects are Highway 46 pavement resurfacing of 11.65 miles from Icon Road to east of the 102 River near Maryville and from Rte. J to Rte. 169 in Stanberry; US 71 pavement resurfacing of 5.16 miles from Andrew County in southbound lanes from south of Rte. B to north of Rte. 48 and on various sections of northbound lane in Andrew and Nodaway Counties from north of Rte. 59 south of Rte. V in Maryville.

Other projects include 2023, pavement resurfacing in Nodaway County of Routes NN, AH, WW, AB, JJ, N and Y; 2024, pavement resurfacing of 7.35 miles from Rte. 46 south of Ravenwood to Rte. J and pavement resurfacing of 21.54 miles from Iowa state line to Rte 148 north of Maryville; 2026, bridge replacement over Platte River, west of Rte. AH near Conception Jct.

The STIP also includes detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years. This additional information is provided to allow Missourians to more easily see how their transportation funding is invested. The final STIP is available online at modot.org/statewide- transportation-improvement- program-stip