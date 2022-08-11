The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected established over the month of July.

102 BBQ, Community Building, Maryville

Inspection date: July 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A few flies around.

Host Lions, Courthouse Lawn: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Direct contact between food and ice. No sanitizer kit available, corrected on site.

Truckers Delight, East side of square: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: Unlabeled spray bottle of sanitizer.

Non-criticals: None.

Rust Bucket Ice Cream, East side of square: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Ark of Freedom, North side of court yard: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Pop and Nana Henrys, North side of court yard: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: Handwashing station not setup, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: No beard hair restraints.

Today’s Civic Women, South side of court yard: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: Cloth hand towels instead of paper towels, replaced with paper towels, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: No sanitizer test kit available.

Fun Time Rides, West side of square: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Kool Kats, West side of square: Nodaway County Fair

Inspection date: July 14

Criticals: Handsink available but being used for other purposes.

Non-criticals: Hair restraints not in use.

Galaxy Country Store, 22771 Galaxy Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 14, re-inspection completed on July 28

Criticals: Walk-in cooler not maintaining food at 41 degrees F, corrected on follow-up date. No anti-siphen device on hose bibs, but anti-siphen device on ledge with water heater, just needs to be used.

Non-criticals: One bag of onions on floor, two boxes of lunchables on floor. Compressor for walk-in cooler tripping out. No test kit for sanitizer. Some mildew on ceiling of walk-in cooler. Public restroom stool clogged, and employee restroom door propped open. All corrected during follow-up, but still no test kit.

Taco Johns, 1015 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 19

Criticals: Discussed handsink next to fryer needing splash shield to prevent possible contamination. Dead bugs in light covers of restrooms. Several flies, worst in unused drive-thru area.

Non-criticals: Unused drive-thru area is unkept, floor dirty and wall panel is popped. Badly stained ceiling tile in women’s restroom. Spillage under rack in walk-in cooler. Kitchen floor in general is dirty. HVAC vents dirty in kitchen and lobby. Broken light cover by Co2 tank. Rough caulking around men’s stool in restroom, not easily cleanable. Discussed hair and beard restraints, food handlers training and odor near warewash area.

William Coys, One Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 21, re-inspection required

Criticals: A couple tubs of beef from Hyatt Processing, which is not an inspected facility. No Missouri AG or USDA stamp. Those items can not be sold in the restaurant. Wait station tea dispenser dirty. Lots of flies and gnats around the onion and potatoes. Possible spoilage attracting them.

Non-criticals: Fresh side of chicken boxes stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Dust buildup on emergency light plus fire alarm. No signage at handsink by water heater. All prep table, fridge door gaskets are torn or dirty. Leakage under fryers. Missing ceiling tile by electric panel.

Maryville Aquatic Center, 501 North Laura Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 22

Criticals: Hot dogs left in microwave over night, discarded. Unlabeled spray bottle. Both corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost build-up in upright freezer.

Mozingo Recreation and Golf, One Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Boxes of paper hot cups stored on floor of backroom. No paper towels at handsink. Top inside portion of ice maker has mildew. No thermometer for cooks to use and no thermometer in fridges.

McDonald’s, 1106 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 25

Criticals: Discussed flies.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at handsink by dishwasher.

Hy-Vee Meats, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Several loose ceiling tiles along back wall.

Hy-Vee Gas, 1215 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door seals and gaskets.

Hy-Vee Starbucks, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Torn door seal on fridge unit.

Hy-Vee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bowl with no handle used for scoop in corn starch.

Hy-Vee Bakery, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Handsink faucet will not shut completely off. Broken lids on blueberry flour mix, powdered sugar and old fashion flour. Several bins not labeled, others with faded labels. Dishwasher vent pipe leaking water. Floor by oven needs work.

Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Rusting and peeling paint in Hussman cooler case.

Hy-Vee Dining, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door seal on prep table. Dishroom flooring and kitchen flooring by fryers in disrepair. Mop board damaged by cash register. A couple worn/torn booths in the dining area.

Hy-Vee Grocery, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: July 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Condensation/Ice buildup on Amy’s pizza and Kawan Paratha Entree. Dirty light covers produce trim room. Bad fridge/freezer reach in doors.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: July 28

Criticals: Queso cheese and gravy in warmer below 135 degrees F. Corrected.

Non-criticals: Torn gasket on buster bar freezer and freezer by grill. Missing door handle on freezer by grill. Damaged tile at entrance at dry storage room. HVAC vent/ceiling dirty above ice maker. Women’s restroom odor. Stool loose from floor, sewer gas may be coming around wax ring.

Applebee’s, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: July 28

Criticals: Chipotle Chicken over 41 degrees F at cook prep table, corrected on site, dumped.

Non-criticals: Dirty caulking around handsinks. North prep table fridge door won’t stay completely shut. Mildew in walk-in/beer cooler walls, floors, ceilings and shelving. Broken tiles by walk-in cooler doors. Lobby carpet badly worn. HVAC vents in front kitchen and dishroom are dirty.