Contestants will compete in the Miss Northwest Pageants Extravaganza Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30 in Maryville, with the ultimate goal of becoming Miss America and Miss America Outstanding Teen.

The event will be held at 6:30 pm, Saturday, and 2 pm, Sunday, in the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts at Northwest Missouri State University.

In the Miss category, each pageant day contest will possibly crown Miss Northwest, Miss Maryville, Miss Northwest Counties, Miss Mozingo Lake and Miss Nodaway Lake. In the teen division, there could be a new Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen, Miss Maryville Outstanding Teen and Miss Northwest Counties Outstanding Teen crowned.

“Our goal is to help every contestant be the best that they can be and provide a qualified set of judges to choose who they feel will best represent us,” Miss Northwest Pageants Executive Director Kendell Misemer said. “We feel honored that these young women are here to participate in our pageant and we are also very honored by the support that we have received from our sponsors.”

As special guests, Miss Missouri 2021 Callie Cox and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen 2021 Ashley Berry will be featured at the event. Seven of the past titleholders will be present for the events: Miss Northwest Lochlyn Adrian, Miss Maryville Briana Dinwiddie, Miss Northwest Counties Nicole Harrington, Miss Mozingo Lake Courtney Rowe, Miss Nodaway Lake Kaitlyn Rigdon, Miss Maryville Outstanding Teen Allie Yoder and Miss Northwest Counties and Outstanding Teen Elizabeth Dickenson.

“Our theme this year celebrates the 25 year anniversary of the premier of the movie ‘Titanic.’ The pageant production music will be from the movie,” said Misemer.

Miss entries

The contestants competing for the Miss titles, with their age, hometown, school/university, follows.

• Grace Donnelli, 18, Kansas City, Platte County High School

• Kathrine Dooley, 20, Garden City, University of Missouri – Kansas City

• Aubrey Gatica, 21, Columbia, University of Missouri – Columbia

• Deja Grissom, 21, New Madrid, Linn State Technical College

• Victoria Haggerty, 24, Independence,University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law

• Alyssa Hakan, 18, Springfield, Ozark Technical Community College

• Brooke Havens, 22, Ankeny, IA, Truman State University

• Halie Hebron, 20, O’Fallon, Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville

• Kelly Hooper, 24, Mexico, University of Missouri Law School

• Noelle Johnson, 21, Florissant, University of Missouri – Columbia

• Emily Laskowski, 22, Jonesburg, University of Missouri – Columbia

• Shelby Leeker, 19, Belton, Avila University

• Marina Lelecast, 18, Hannibal, Hannibal La-Grange University

• Katie Manzke, 23, Hannibal, Webster University graduate

• Debrielle Patee Merrill, 24, Maryville, Northwest Missouri State University

• Abigail Turner, 22, Brookfield, University of Missouri – Columbia

Teen entries

• Clara Alfred, 14, Branson, Trinity Christian Academy

• Libby Carpenter, 14, Kearney, Kearney Junior High School

• Olivia DeGrave, 18, Kansas City, Platte County High School

• Caroline Ellis, 17, Saint Peters, Saint Dominic High School

• Ellie Kastning, 15, Seymour

• Riley Volner, 17, Hopkins, North Nodaway High School

Weekend winners will qualify to represent Maryville and Northwest Missouri June 12 – 18 at the Miss Missouri Pageant in Mexico, MO.

“Miss America has celebrated 100 years this past year. For more than 60 years, Maryville and Northwest Missouri have sent representatives to the Miss Missouri Pageant and we are honored to continue that tradition in 2022,” said Misemer. “Please come join us.”