Michael George Wiederholt, 72, Stanberry, died Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

He was born November 2, 1952, in St. Joseph, to George Herman and Betty Lou Ballard Wiederholt. He grew up in Stanberry and graduated high school there in 1970. He had attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Mr. Wiederholt had owned a service station in Stanberry for several years, and sold it in 1979, and moved to Maryville. He had worked at Union Carbide in Maryville before entering the construction trade. He was a foreman for many years all over the United States with different companies. He moved back to this area after spending 15 years in Stockton, CA.

Mr. Wiederholt’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were Monday, December 9 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

