Phyllis “Marlene” Hall, 89, Maryville, died Sunday, December 8, 2024, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born July 25, 1935, in Peru, NE, to Peter Costello Mason and Lyddia Louise Rogers Mason. She was a 1954 graduate of Parnell High School, Parnell, and later went on to earn her License Practical Nursing Degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1974.

Ms. Hall worked for many years for Dr. Robert Dunshee in Maryville. She later moved to Colorado, where she continued her nursing career working for Dr. James Thompson in Ault, CO. Once retired, she started a new career by driving the school bus in Eaton, CO and later in Grant City. She ended her driving career by driving for the OATS Transit in Maryville.

A celebration of life will be held later in the summer of 2025, up the Poudre Canyon in Colorado.

Memorial gifts may be made to Mosaic Hospice in care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.