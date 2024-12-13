The Maryville and area citizens came out in big numbers to celebrate the Holiday Season at the Yuletide Magic Holiday Parade on December 6. The parade route started at Franklin Park, heading south along Main Street to the Downtown Pocket Park, and featured special guests and lighted decorations on all of the entries.

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Chellie Green as the Grinch of Maryville just in time for her to lead the Yuletide Magic Christmas Parade December 6. This year’s voting on the Grinch candidates totaled $742.39, which will goes to Green’s nonprofit, Santa Cops for Kids.