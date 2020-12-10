Russell E. “Rusty” Hixson, 56, Maryville, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 16, 1964, in St. Joseph, to Clyde A. and Gracie M. George Hixson. He was a graduate of the Fillmore High School, Fillmore.

Mr. Hixson’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in care of the funeral home.

