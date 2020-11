The Maryville High School Cross Country team came home with the State third-place trophy, a first for the school, November 5. The team begins the race during the Class 3 State Meet at Gans Creek Recreation Area, Columbia.

Individual results for the team are: Garrett Dumke, eighth, 16:26.4, All-State; Jag Galapin, 14th, 16:57.9, All-State; Cale Sterling, 27th, 17:22; Connor Blackford, 41st, 17:44.1; Jake Walker, 135th, 19:47.9; and Mason Marriott, 144th, 20:17.9.