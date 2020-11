In the State Class 1 Cross Country meet November 7 at Columbia, the West Nodaway Cross County team earned a fourth place finish with the State Champion being Tyler Blay with a time of 16:30.3.

The team members are Riley Blay, Preston Bateman, Tyler Blay, Duke Ingraham, Grant Adkins, Keevin Maupin, Brayden Mires, Head Coach Colton Blay and Assistant Coach Bill Blay.