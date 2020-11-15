Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 65 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• 1473 confirmed cases; 195 probable cases

• 363 active cases

• 1294 released from isolation

• 77 total hospitalizations

• 10 current hospitalizations

• 11 deaths

The affected individuals include:

• 8 females and 2 males between 0-9 years of age

• 11 females and 7 males between 10-19 years of age

• 5 females and 6 males between 20-29 years of age

• 4 females and 4 males between 30-39 years of age

• 3 females and 4 males between 40-49 years of age

• 2 females and 2 males between 50-59 years of age

• 3 females and 4 males between 60-69 years of age

• 1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

• 1 male between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been

deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.