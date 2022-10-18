The Maryville High School Speech and Debate Tournament, Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, is seeking judges for the event.

The tournament is hosted by MHS and will be attended by several KC area schools as well as other area schools. MHS students do not compete in the tournament.

No experience is necessary to be a judge. October 28 will have three debate rounds featuring L/D debate, public forum debate or policy debate and times are 4, 6 or 8 pm. Volunteer judges may select the times and events they want to judge.

October 29 will have prose, poetry, dramatic, humorous, duo, oratory, extemporaneous, storytelling, radio speaking, informative, program of oral interpretation or student congress. Times are 9 and 11 am, and 1 pm.

People can volunteer up to and including the tournament day but signing up as soon as possible is requested. To sign up, contact Sam Ferris at coachferris@maryviller2.com or at the high school.